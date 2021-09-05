5 Pakistani actresses who served fashion inspo wearing these polka dots dresses

Some trends are forever. One of them is polka dots. As much as one would like to identify it as a 60s trend, it keeps making a fashionable entry into our wardrobes every now and then. As such, it is not surprising to our showbiz rocking the print ever so often.

The polka dots often leave us in complete awe of our very own Pakistani starlets donning them with utmost elegance and confidence.

Time and again, Pakistani actresses have given us some glamorous looks wearing this style red and have owned the spotlight. Setting new fashion styles and trends, these ladies wearing polka dots are serving major fashion inspo for their Insta followers and fans alike. Let’s look at five of our celebrity women with the most fabulous looks.

1. Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is the queen of many hearts. She usually wears unique and trendy outfits to give us major dressing goals. She can carry and flaunt every style and trend effortlessly.

2. Sajal Aly

Versatile actress, Sajal Aly rose to acclaimed recognition with her stellar performances. Here she is making a strong case for the polka-dotted off-shoulder dress.

3. Zara Noor Abbas

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is known for her stellar acting skills since 2016 with her first debut drama Dharkan. The polka-dotted dress style suits her really well and she also enjoys wearing it.

5. Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi can pull off any formal or casual attire with grace and also donned a polka-dotted t-shirt in a casual chic manner. There’s no in-between.

4. Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan never fails to impress fans with her statement appearances. Here she sported a black and white polka dots shirt to keep her fashion game strong.