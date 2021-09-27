A source reveals Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication

The news has been shared by former Black Box Security employee and executive assistant Alex Vlasov.

According to Insider, he was quoted saying, “How is it okay that we’re in charge of her medication? We’re given pre-packaged envelopes.”

Vlasov admits his higher-ups “This is what security should be doing because this is what the client is asking for, or this is what the client needs… The client is Jamie [Spears].”

“It really reminded me of somebody who was in prison. “Every single request was monitored and recorded. She’s just like a child, and like any other minor who needs her parent’s consent.”

Earlier, Britney Spears’ father is accused of secretly recording the singer’s bedroom conversations. According to a new documentary, Britney Spears had no sense of privacy or control over her life for the bulk of her time under conservatorship, to the point where her father was taping her conversations from within her own bedroom.

The shocking allegations were made public on Friday in Hulu’s “Controlling Britney Spears,” a documentary that chronicles accounts from persons who claim to have been engaged in Britney’s conservatorship, as well as what purportedly went into monitoring her.

Next week, Britney Spears will try to get her father out of conservatorship once and for all. And possibly attempt to end the whole thing altogether.