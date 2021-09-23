Actor Arjun Bijlani bags trophy after winning ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 11

Popular Indian TV actor Arjun Bijlani bags the trophy after he was declared the winner of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Ahead of the much-anticipated KKK finale episode, the contestant wife of Arjun Bijlani seemed excited about his journey on the show and shared that she is proud of him. Neha Swami also added that her hubby deserves ‘all the happiness in the world’.

Sharing an adorable post of the couple, she wrote, “I’m soooooo proud of you my Jaan… I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani.”

The final episode of season 11 will be broadcast on September 25 and 26 while the name of the winner has already been revealed.

However, after Bijlani emerged as the winner, the news has made several fans cross as they slammed the makers saying that either Divyanka Tripathi or Rahul Vaidya should have won the show.

Earlier, the Naagin starlet opened up about the worst relationship advice he has ever received — to break up if things are not working out.

He said that one problem is ‘very small’, compared to the time spent with the other person, and that everything is solvable.

“Usually, people tell you to break up. They say, ‘Jam nahi raha hai toh break up kar lo (if things are not working out, you should break up).’ That is the worst thing to say to somebody. Because one problem for that person is very small in terms of its magnitude but the life that you have lived for such a long time is far better than that one problem that you are making such a big issue about.”

“I think everything is solvable, you just need to talk it out. That is the best thing you can do. And, of course, you need to love somebody for you to even want it to be solved in the first place. If there is no love, you can’t solve it anyway, because you are going to behave differently,” he added.

Note that the actor tied the knot to Neha Swami in 2013 after an eight-year relationship. They have a six-year-old son, Ayaan, together.