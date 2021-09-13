After calling one of her parents “abusive,” Charlie Sheen’s daughter moved in with him

Charlie Sheen has broken his silence after his and Denise Richards’ daughter claimed she was stuck in an ‘abusive’ family.

Sami Sheen, 17, the star of Anger Management, said in a now-deleted TikTok video that she was “stuck” in an “abusive” household a year ago.

“1 year ago today: stuck in an abusive environment, despised myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, terribly miserable, despised school, etc…” she had written over a video of her plainly depressed.

“Now: I’ve finally moved out of the hell house, experienced a spiritual awakening, own two kitties, am happily single, full of self-love, and have dropped out of high school :),” she continued.

Despite the fact that it was unknown who Sami was living with a year ago, the Two and a Half Men actress appears to have revealed that she is currently with him.

“Sam is incredible. I adore her, as well as all of my children. We’re having a great time. We’re going to take the GED!” In a statement to Fox News, he said.