After calling one of her parents “abusive,” Charlie Sheen’s daughter moved in with him

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 05:20 pm

Charlie Sheen has broken his silence after his and Denise Richards’ daughter claimed she was stuck in an ‘abusive’ family.

Sami Sheen, 17, the star of Anger Management, said in a now-deleted TikTok video that she was “stuck” in an “abusive” household a year ago.

“1 year ago today: stuck in an abusive environment, despised myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, terribly miserable, despised school, etc…” she had written over a video of her plainly depressed.

“Now: I’ve finally moved out of the hell house, experienced a spiritual awakening, own two kitties, am happily single, full of self-love, and have dropped out of high school :),” she continued.

Despite the fact that it was unknown who Sami was living with a year ago, the Two and a Half Men actress appears to have revealed that she is currently with him.

“Sam is incredible. I adore her, as well as all of my children. We’re having a great time. We’re going to take the GED!” In a statement to Fox News, he said.

 

 

