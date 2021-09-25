After Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal, rumours are that A R Rahman is also making a version of BOL Kaffara with Arijit Singh

BOL Beats, one of the emerging platforms for all the desired artists, is working at its best to promote a vast number of singers and artists who are still unidentified and waiting for their fate to shine.

With all the remarkable achievements, BOL Beats has achieved another milestone after its original version of BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga has surpassed 105 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most viewed songs ever released in India.

The song has garnered immense love and appreciation since its release.

On the other hand, T-Series in collaboration with BOL Beats has released its own version of the same song featuring Jubin Nautiyal by the name of ‘Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai’.

T-series is the world’s largest Music Label. The record label has been in the music industry for more than three decades and the popularity of its music catalog can be gauged by the fact that it owns the biggest YouTube channel in the world. Crossing 193 million subscribers, there is no other YouTube channel with as many subscribers.

Jubin Nautiyal added more charm to the song with his stellar singing skills complimented by a beautifully shot video. Jubin Nautiyal is the hottest property in the Indian Music Industry as the singer is known to have thrown back-to-back hits that have taken the world like a storm. His recent song “Lut Gaye” became a huge hit with 861 million views in 5 months which was also produced by T-Series. Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai has garnered immense praise from the public.

However, Jubin Nautiyal is not the only one to cover the song.

The Indian singing sensation, Neha Kakkar has covered the song in her melodious voice blending the tune of folk music with the modernized western touch. The cover has also been loved by everyone and is out by the name of ‘BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga’.

At the moment, Neha Kakkar is the biggest singer in South Asia. In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. Recently, she became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award. Her talent can be seen in the latest version of the BOL Beats song, BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga.

However, as per reports, it seems that both Nautiyal and Kakkar will not be the only high-profile artists to produce the song in their own versions.

The popularity of BOL Kaffara seems to be on the rise as it has captured the creativity of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. According to reports, the academy award winner has showcased a desire to present his version of the acclaimed song. A R Rahman is Asia’s biggest music producer who has won several accolades for his services to the music industry including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA, and many others.

Top Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is reportedly on board to provide his voice to the revolutionary composition by BOL Beats. Arijit Singh is also known as the “King of Playback Singing”. The singer has been declared the most-streamed Indian artist of the year 2020 by Spotify.

Let’s hope that the much-anticipated collaboration comes out soon for the world to listen to.