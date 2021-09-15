After rumors of Sapna Choudhary’s death, her family received many calls

Sapna Chaudhary is an Indian model, dancer, and actress. She was born in Rohtak, Haryana, to a middle-class family. She was also a commoner contestant in India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 11.

The latest victim of the death hoax was Sapna Choudhary. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant revealed that the fraudulent claims upset her family, who got distressing phone calls.

She said, “It was very upsetting for my family. They didn’t know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumors but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away.”

She added, “A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don’t know. It’s sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened.”