After rumors of Sapna Choudhary’s death, her family received many calls
Sapna Chaudhary is an Indian model, dancer, and actress. She was born in Rohtak, Haryana, to a middle-class family. She was also a commoner contestant in India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 11.
The latest victim of the death hoax was Sapna Choudhary. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant revealed that the fraudulent claims upset her family, who got distressing phone calls.
She said, “It was very upsetting for my family. They didn’t know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumors but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away.”
She added, “A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don’t know. It’s sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened.”
Read More
Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously
Bigg Boss famous ex-contestant Sapna Choudhary who is a popular Haryanvi singer...
BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour
Bigg Boss famous ex-contestant Sapna Choudhary who is a popular Haryanvi singer...
Gohar Rasheed replies to Sharmila Faruqi comment on ‘oppression is not a choice’
Bigg Boss famous ex-contestant Sapna Choudhary who is a popular Haryanvi singer...
Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side
Bigg Boss famous ex-contestant Sapna Choudhary who is a popular Haryanvi singer...
What Nazish Jahangir thinks about Pakistani drama scripts?
Bigg Boss famous ex-contestant Sapna Choudhary who is a popular Haryanvi singer...