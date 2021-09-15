Ahmad Ali Butt leaves a jocular remark at Kim Kardashian’s bizarre Met Gala look

Pakistani showbiz’s actor Ahmad Ali Butt, who is known for his witty roles with amazing acting skills, never misses any chance to keep his fans entertained.

Ahmad Ali Butt, among other social media users and celebs, took a hilarious dig at supermodel Kim Kardashian for her bizarre look at the Met Gala 2021.

She has brought a meme fest after she showed up in an all-black outfit that covered her face. Kim’s OOTD also included a long train and she accessorised it with heels and wore her hair in a ponytail. Not an inch of her skin was visible, only her long ponytail hung behind her head.

However, Butt shared one of her viral pictures on his Instagram with a jocular remark. “Sister Kim in Burqa,” he wrote.

On the other hand, even Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor was left confused as the rest of the world by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit.

She wrote, “Ye kya ho raha hai (What is even happening).” Kareena also added a face without mouth and cringe-face emoji.

Earlier, during an interview, Ahmad Ali Butt shared how he got motivated to lose his extra weight during the pandemic. He shared his fitness routine and what drives him to stay fit and healthy.

He started his weight loss journey because of his wife, to basically improve his health. “Due to coronavirus, I wasn’t working much and we were stuck at home for almost six months. During that time, my wife Fatima devised a diet plan and convinced me to eat healthy while staying at home. So I started with intermittent fasting,” shared Ahmad.

“I have always struggled with my weight but I never focused on it much. I tried losing weight in the past as well but it kept on fluctuating,” he adds.

“However, my biggest inspiration was my son. I wanted to be healthier and more active. Hence I jumped on the fitness bandwagon and started this weight loss journey,” added the actor.

The actor revealed that the main challenge was consistency. “I think being consistent with anything is the hardest thing.”

He continued, “It was tough for the first two months; I became cranky and had mood swings, but in the third month it became a little easier. After almost five months, it really changed the game.”

When asked about who he got motivated from, Butt said, “The motivation comes from yourself first and then your family. You want to look good, you want to feel better about yourself.”