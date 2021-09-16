Aima Baig slays a red saree in recent photo

Tahir Yameen

16th Sep, 2021. 08:21 pm
Aima

Aima Baig, a Pakistani singer, has always captivated her fans with her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense.

Pakistan’s singing sensation Aima Baig recently took to Instagram and shared her photo with a caption, “Damned that it never showed up in my gallery earlier 🙄 Well, as they say, “better late than never.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

She is the part of this industry since 2015, but she has gained a lot of respect and love in that time.

 

