Aima Baig slays a red saree in recent photo

Aima Baig, a Pakistani singer, has always captivated her fans with her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense.

Pakistan’s singing sensation Aima Baig recently took to Instagram and shared her photo with a caption, “Damned that it never showed up in my gallery earlier 🙄 Well, as they say, “better late than never.”

Take a look!

She is the part of this industry since 2015, but she has gained a lot of respect and love in that time.