Aisha Khan treats fans with her adorable birthday celebrations
Former Pakistani showbiz actress Aisha Khan, who left the showbiz industry after her marriage with Major Uqbah Malik, is celebrating her 39th birthday on September 27 (today).
Aisha Khan took to her Instagram to share an adorable birthday celebration with her little family. Posting multiple lovely and fun-filled moments with husband and daughter Mahnoor, the actress left the fans in awe.
“Every time I try and take family photos,” she captioned the post.
On April 15, 2018, Aisha and Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik tied the knot in a simple but dignified wedding ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives.
She gave birth to her daughter on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the year 2019, whom she named ‘Mahnoor’.
Ayesha Khan stepped into Pakistan’s media industry in 2000 and showed the essence of true acting in many successful dramas.
Here dramas include Mehndi, Wasil, Khuda Zameen Se Gya Nahi, Parsa, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Mann Mayal, and others.
The actress had decided to leave the industry after a successful 18-year media career. She made the announcement on social media.
Her husband, Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik is the first Pakistani military officer to serve as a platoon commander in the RMAS and also won the honorary sword.
