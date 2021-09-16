Ali Ansari is all happy to be Saboor’s official photographer for life
Power couple actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly, who recently exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony, are receiving much love from their fans as they make a cute and strong bond together.
Saboor and Ali are the new celebrity couple on the block and often treat netizens with their PDA-filled pictures and engagements on social media.
Apart from having energetic chemistry, Ansari is Saboor’s official photographer for life now as he does the duty very well.
Recently, the Fitrat star shared an elegant picture of herself wearing a white shirt and keeping her locks tied in a bun.
“My hairstyle is called I TRIED,” she captioned the post. But what caught the public’s attention was her betrothed’s comment.
View this post on Instagram
“That’s such a cute picture, I wonder who took it,” wrote Ansari and he also gushed over Saboor’s timeless beauty.
Earlier, before exchanging rings with Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari dated actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, Mashal Khan had discussed the matter on her Instagram.
She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”
She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”
