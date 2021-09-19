Ali Zafar releases the first teaser of his upcoming Pashto song, watch video
After Sindhi and Balochi songs, Ali Zafar has released the first teaser of his upcoming Pashto song, featuring leading Pashto singer Gul Panra.
Taking to Twitter, the Pehli si Muhabbat singer shared the first teaser of much-adored Pashto songstress Gul Panra with an energetic song teaser.
“Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo! You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two 🙂 Now guess the song?” Ali wrote along with the teaser.
Check out the teaser here:
Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo!
You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two 🙂
Now guess the song?
🤔😜🎉🎺
Releasing this Pashtun Culture Day. #Pashto #Pashtun #PashtunCultureDay pic.twitter.com/hWESys0ego
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 19, 2021
The hit singer further revealed that the song will be released on this Pashtun culture day, “Releasing this Pashtun Culture Day.” he added.
Meanwhile, he also made an announcement regarding his Pashto song just before the release of the teaser.
“ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song!, Watch this space for more details…#pashto,” he wrote
ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song! Watch this space for more details…🥰 #pashto pic.twitter.com/0sEr0s1uYW
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 18, 2021
The Mela Loot Liya singer also shared the BTS picture of his upcoming Pashto song on his Twitter account.
Have a look:
Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention. 🥰 #Pashto #Pashtun pic.twitter.com/z7xVKjlKGE
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 19, 2021
“Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention.” he wrote alongside the picture.
Read More
How much will Salman Khan get for hosting Bigg Boss 15?
The 15th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss which is popular...
Atif Aslam & Sara Bharwana are giving us major couple goals, watch video
Popular singer Atif Aslam and his beautiful wife Sara Bharwana are giving...
Mathira denies getting plastic surgeries "I am all natural, don’t be jealous"
Mathira is one of Pakistan's most divisive media personalities. Because of her...
WATCH: Saeeda Imtiaz’s bold photos draw severe criticism from the netizens
Saeeda Imtiaz is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with a wide...
Watch Netizens compares Meesha Shafi’s new hairstyle to Keanu Reeves
Meesha Shafi, an actress, model, and singer, pushes the definition of innovation...