Ali Zafar releases the first teaser of his upcoming Pashto song, watch video

After Sindhi and Balochi songs, Ali Zafar has released the first teaser of his upcoming Pashto song, featuring leading Pashto singer Gul Panra.

Taking to Twitter, the Pehli si Muhabbat singer shared the first teaser of much-adored Pashto songstress Gul Panra with an energetic song teaser.

“Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo! You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two 🙂 Now guess the song?” Ali wrote along with the teaser.

Check out the teaser here:

Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo! You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two 🙂 Now guess the song?

🤔😜🎉🎺 Releasing this Pashtun Culture Day. #Pashto #Pashtun #PashtunCultureDay pic.twitter.com/hWESys0ego — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 19, 2021

The hit singer further revealed that the song will be released on this Pashtun culture day, “Releasing this Pashtun Culture Day.” he added.

Meanwhile, he also made an announcement regarding his Pashto song just before the release of the teaser.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song!, Watch this space for more details…#pashto,” he wrote

ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song! Watch this space for more details…🥰 #pashto pic.twitter.com/0sEr0s1uYW — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 18, 2021

The Mela Loot Liya singer also shared the BTS picture of his upcoming Pashto song on his Twitter account.

Have a look:

Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention. 🥰 #Pashto #Pashtun pic.twitter.com/z7xVKjlKGE — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 19, 2021

“Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention.” he wrote alongside the picture.