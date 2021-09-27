Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother
Amber Heard recently flaunted her multi-tasking talents as a new mother to Oonagh Paige on social media.
On Instagram, Heard showed off her abilities by posting photos of herself holding her daughter in one hand and her weight in the other.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUQLTepoJ6U/
For the uninitiated, Heard gave birth to her baby via surrogate in April and was “beyond in love” with her even before she was born.
Read More
Aisha Khan treats fans with her adorable birthday celebrations
Former Pakistani showbiz actress Aisha Khan, who left the showbiz industry after...
In Pictures: Priyanka Chopra shares a mini photoshoot with the Eiffel Tower
Iconic actress Priyanka Chopra, who usually keeps fans glued with her Insta...
The teaser for the 3rd season of ‘Kurulus: Osman' has been released
A teaser for the third season of "Kurulus: Osman" has been released...
A source reveals Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication
The news has been shared by former Black Box Security employee and...
Kareena Kapoor gushes as Karisma shares adorable pictures with her father
As they prepared to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show, Karisma shared...