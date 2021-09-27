Amber Heard shows off her multi-tasking skills as a new mother

Amber Heard recently flaunted her multi-tasking talents as a new mother to Oonagh Paige on social media.

On Instagram, Heard showed off her abilities by posting photos of herself holding her daughter in one hand and her weight in the other.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUQLTepoJ6U/

For the uninitiated, Heard gave birth to her baby via surrogate in April and was “beyond in love” with her even before she was born.