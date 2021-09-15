Andrew Garfield throws his weight behind Tom Holland’s version of ‘Spider-Man’

Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield is expressing his support for British Tom Holland as the true Spider-Man.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Social Network star dubbed Holland as the perfect Spider-Man.

“Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man. And I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position, to be able to sit in the audience and just kind of go, ‘Yeah, you screwed up, mate. You didn’t do it as well as you could have done,'” he shared.

The actor also once again denied his involvement in the upcoming third instalment of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This comes days after he spoke in an interview with Variety about the rumours surrounding his involvement in the third film.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he said.

“You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how [expletive] cool would it be if they did that?'” he said.

“But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in,” he went on to say.

“But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m [expletive]. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting,” he said.