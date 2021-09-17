Angelina Jolie looks stunning in a black pencil dress
Angelina Jolie stunned fans with her immaculate fitness as she met with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss important issues such as the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
The Maleficent actress, 46, stunned everyone in a black pencil dress with a coordinating blazer on top.
Onlookers were taken aback by the stunning lady’s heart-stopping appearance. Her dress and Dior bag were accessorised with black power pumps, a pearl necklace and matching earrings, and a black face mask.
Angelina Jolie, who has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, looked stunning in a stylish ensemble.
