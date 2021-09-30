Apple has picked a new film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt

Apple Studios has signed a deal for an untitled picture starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, which will be written and directed by Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts.

Watts, Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment are producing the project.

Watts went straight from the indie thriller Cop Car at Sundance to the Marvel Spider-Man trilogy.

In the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, Oscar winners Brad Pitt and George Clooney co-starred.

Two lone-wolf fixers are assigned to the same task in this thriller. Last week, the bundle was put on the market, and seven to ten bids showed up.

This is the latest massive film package to be added to the portfolio of Apple toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

Clooney’s next project is The Tender Bar, an Amazon adaptation of the J.R. Moehringer biography starring Ben Affleck. The premiere of the film will take place at the London Film Festival. Pitt just won an Academy Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.