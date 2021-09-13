Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate Aqiqah of son Kabir, see photos

Raba NoorWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 09:57 pm
Iqra Aziz

Leading celebrity couple of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have arranged an Aqiqa event for their newborn son Kabir Hussain.

The pictures of Kabir Hussain’s Aqiqa ceremony are surfacing on Instagram.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain held the Aqiqa ceremony of their son Kabir Hussain at home to which other showbiz stars were also invited.

Take a look:

For the event, Iqra and Yasir donned white.

A wall was specially decorated for Kabir Hussain’s Aqiqa ceremony with blue and white balloons and a few pictures of goats.

It should be noted that Iqra Aziz has given birth to a son whom they have named Kabir Hussain.

Yasir Hussain announced the birth of his son through his Instagram message.

It may be recalled that Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were married in a solemn ceremony in the year 2019.

