Areeba Habib looks gorgeous as she wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Tahir Yameen

24th Sep, 2021. 06:47 pm
Areeba habib looks

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on May 1, 1993, in Karachi. She worked as a model for international and local brands as well as in few popular drama serials.

Pakistani diva left her fans drooling once again with her charm. The beautiful star looks simple-yet-amazing in a shalwar kameez.

Areeba Habib wished her followers, “Jumma Mubarak.”

She has 2 million followers on her Instagram account. Areeba Habib’s pictures have received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes.

 

