Areeba Habib’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Areeba Habib is doing rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram which went viral on social media. She posted the caption “Thinking you could live without me”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani television actress and model. Koi Chand Rakh her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.