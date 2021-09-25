Areeba Habib’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Tahir Yameen

25th Sep, 2021. 10:38 pm
Areeba Habib picture

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Areeba Habib is doing rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram which went viral on social media. She posted the caption “Thinking you could live without me”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani television actress and model. Koi Chand Rakh her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 mins ago
Urwa Hocane looks fabulous in her latest pictures

Urwa has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram which went viral...
26 mins ago
Mawra Hocane’s new bold pictures sets internet on fire

Popular Tv star Mawra Hocane recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
42 mins ago
Minissha Lamba moves with her lover says, exciting and delightful

Minissha Lamba is an Indian film actress. She was born on 18th...
2 hours ago
Mahira Khan paying tribute, by celebrating 10 years of 'Humsafar'

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi's recent photos is making the rounds on social media

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
2 hours ago
India again plagiarized Pakistani block buster OST ‘Bol Kaffara’

India is now well-known for plagiarizing content from famous films, dramas, songs,...