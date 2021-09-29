Arjun Kapoor boasts his abs and asks fans to buy ‘chai’ for his ‘biscuits’ in a shirtless photo

Arjun Kapoor has been working hard on his diet and fitness program, and the actor frequently shares photos and videos of his gym routine with his fans and followers.

The actor, Arjun Kapoor recently uploaded a video of what he eats and how much he exercises in a day. The Kapoor lad is clearly trying extra hard to look physically fit, as evidenced by the video.

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a couple of boomerang videos and photos of himself on his Instagram stories. His packs, which have begun to appear, will be the focus of your attention.

In the first story, Arjun posted a boomerang video of him standing in front of the mirror and lifting his black tee to flaunt his freshly emerged packs. In the story he wrote, “Biscuit aa gaye wapas chai lana zara!!!”

In the second story, Arjun removed his tee completely and stood only in his shorts in front of the mirror. In this story he wrote, “Actually biscuits ka full packet ready hai bhai log…toh party kare???” In the next story the Ishaqzaade actor then poses right next to his treadmill and writes, “On 2nd thoughts, no party lets do some extra mehnat…#workinprogress.”