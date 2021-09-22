Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s new music video releasing on September 25

Raba NoorWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 06:07 pm
Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and world-renowned singer Atif Aslam are set to reunite after 10 years for the upcoming song ‘Ajnabi’ which will be released on September 25, 2021.

The news was announced by Atif Aslam on his Instagram account.

Sharing the second teaser of the Ajnabi, Atif unveiled that it will be released on Saturday, September 25.

He posted the teaser with the caption “My eyes are closed but I can see”.

Earlier Atif also shared a poster of his new song on Instagram.

