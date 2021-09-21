Ayeza Khan recreates Sridevi’s dance moves on ‘Mere Haathon Mein’ song

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan mesmerized her millions of fans and followers by recreating the late Bollywood queen Sridevi’s dance moves.

Ayeza Khan had said ‘Amongst so many of my favorite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top.”

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing her heart out to the lyrics of Mere Haathon Mein from the film Chandni, which also stars Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor.

Ayeza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10 million followers, shared the video and wrote, “Up next Geeti ki Shadi……Are you ready??”

Have a look!