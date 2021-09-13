Ayeza Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan is doing rounds on social media.
The actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 150,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Shaadi Mubarak, Mi Raqsam, Sari Bhool Hamari Thi, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Mere Meharban, Pyarai Afzal, and many more.
Also Read
Read More
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Ayeza Khan is a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistan showbiz...
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture
Ayeza Khan is a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistan showbiz...
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat
Ayeza Khan is a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistan showbiz...
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Ayeza Khan is a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistan showbiz...
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire
Ayeza Khan is a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistan showbiz...