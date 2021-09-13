Ayeza Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan is doing rounds on social media.

The actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 150,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Shaadi Mubarak, Mi Raqsam, Sari Bhool Hamari Thi, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Mere Meharban, Pyarai Afzal, and many more.