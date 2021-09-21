Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was looking for “famous British men”

According to a former friend, Meghan Markle had a strong attraction to British men long before she met Prince Harry.

Lizzie Cundy, a British TV presenter and former friend of the Suits star, gave a glimpse of her friendship with Meghan in the documentary Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals.

Meghan was in London in 2013 to promote her show, Suits, according to Cundy. During her interview, she inquired about the new Duchess of Sussex’s daily life in London.

“It’s very cold, but the people are extremely warm. As corny as it sounds, Meghan told Cundy, “I was joking today that I’ve never been called ‘love’ or ‘darling’ more in my life.”

“It makes me want to stick around for a while,” she added.

Cundy later revealed in the documentary that she and Meghan became good friends.

“We hit it off like a house on fire Meghan has a fantastic sense of humor. She adored London, she adored British men, she desired a British boyfriend, and she desired to work in London,” she revealed.

“I could assist her in getting to the right places and meeting the right people,” she added.

Cundy told The Sun in 2019 about a conversation she and Meghan had about British men.

“We were having a girly conversation when she asked, ‘Do you know any famous guys?’ I’m single and I adore English men,'” Meghan was quoted by Cundy.

“So I told her, ‘We’ll go out and find you, someone,’” she continued.