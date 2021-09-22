Bella Hadid attracts massive applause in a skimpy sportswear

American model Bella Hadid has left the internet broken after she puts her perfectly-toned body on display.

The 24-year-old fashionista was spotted sporting skimpy spandex shorts and a sports bra post-gym workout.

She looked quite striking in her comfy outfit. Her red shoes added more charm to her casual look. She chose her tresses to fall straight at the back. However, her entire look was enough to give fans major fitness envy.

Bella Hadid attracted massive applause as she worked to tone her supermodel figure at the gym this week and flaunted her toned body in a skimpy athletic ensemble.

Previously, Hadid posed for a series of Instagram snaps, wearing a see-through “wet look” to showcase a sizzling look.