Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of attempting to cut him out of a contract involving Chateau Miraval

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is still going on, as it was recently revealed that Pitt’s firm, Mondo Bongo, has sued Jolie’s company, Nouvel, claiming that she tried to cut him out of a lucrative contract to sell her shares in Chateau Miraval, their French estate and winery.

New documents filed in Luxembourg reveal Mondo Bongo is suing Nouvel to stop a transfer of Quimicum shares, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Quimicum owns and administers Chateau Miraval, the former couple’s estate and winery, which is reputedly worth USD 164 million, for the uninitiated. The home also happens to be the location of the couple’s 2014 wedding.

According to Page Six, the former pair promised in their initial agreement to seek each other for permission if they ever wanted to sell their interests for the estate, and Pitt’s firm has now accused Jolie of trying to sell her shares without giving Pitt first refusal.

As per the court documents obtained by ET, Jolie has been accused of “systemic obstruction,” and state, “it is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager.”