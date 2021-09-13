“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” his manager, Brandon Cohen confirmed.

On the other hand, the diamond ring has amazing details and a special message from Spears’ partner.

The ring features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design.

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari said in a statement.

Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder revealed that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honoured to create this ring for such a special couple.”