Britney Spears is engaged; shares picture with a stunning ring gifted by fiancé
Famed American singer Britney Spears has announced that she is engaged to her long-time beau Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears shared the news in a video posted on Instagram, showing off her beautiful diamond ring gifted by Sam Asghari. “I can’t believe it,” she captioned the clip.
View this post on Instagram
Mr Asghari posted a separate photo of the ring and the couple kissing on his social media handle.
View this post on Instagram
“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” his manager, Brandon Cohen confirmed.
On the other hand, the diamond ring has amazing details and a special message from Spears’ partner.
The ring features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design.
“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari said in a statement.
Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder revealed that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honoured to create this ring for such a special couple.”
Both Spears and Asghari met on the set of a music video in 2016.
Britney Spears has been married twice before. In 2004, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas but the marriage was soon ended.
Later the same year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children. The couple called it quits in 2007.
