Britney Spears returns to Instagram, says ‘I couldn’t stay away from Insta too long’

American singer Britney Spears is back on social media after six days of break.

Britney Spears shared some of her new photos on Instagram and wrote that she could not stay away from Instagram for too long so she has decided to come back on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures the singer wrote that these photos were taken this weekend while celebrating the joy of her engagement with his fiance Sam Asghari.

Take a look:

“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already, Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions,” she wrote in the caption.

It should be noted that earlier Britney had deactivated her Instgaram account after her engagement with Sam Asghari.