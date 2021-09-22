BTS performed at the United Nations General Assembly 2021
Famous Korean band BTS won the hearts of the audience by performing their new song PERMISSION TO DANCE at the United Nations General Assembly 2021 and also delivered a speech regarding current issues.
The South Korean band’s performance videos were viewed more than 1 million times online.
After the performance, the Korean boy band also highlighted the current situation of the young generation against pandemics.
This was the third and most outstanding performance of the Korean band BTS at the United Nations.
Read More
Minal Khan wishes her 'twin' brothers on their birthday
Pakistani actress Minal Khan wishes her 'twin' brothers on their birthday on...
Why Shah Rukh Khan throws his phone from the balcony? Fans say ‘announcement kardo yaar'
Shah Rukh Khan has starred in another Disney+ Hotstar commercial. In the...
Muneeb Butt addresses rumors of getting injections for fair skin
Muneeb Butt is a well-known personality in the Pakistan entertainment industry recently...
Will Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh be a part of Bigg Boss 15?
Rakhi Sawant is a controversial Indian actress and the most popular contestant...
Ananya Panday gets bad experience from the show 'Star Vs Food’
Ananya Panday appeared on the most recent episode of Star Vs Food,...