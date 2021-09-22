BTS performed at the United Nations General Assembly 2021

Famous Korean band BTS won the hearts of the audience by performing their new song PERMISSION TO DANCE at the United Nations General Assembly 2021 and also delivered a speech regarding current issues.

The South Korean band’s performance videos were viewed more than 1 million times online.

After the performance, the Korean boy band also highlighted the current situation of the young generation against pandemics.

This was the third and most outstanding performance of the Korean band BTS at the United Nations.