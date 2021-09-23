‘Charming Guy’: Shamita Shetty remembers Sidharth Shukla in heartfelt note

Actress Shamita Shetty, after returning from Bigg Boss OTT, expressed her deepest condolences for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last this month after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest.

Paying her respects to the departed soul, Shamita Shetty shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram Stories along with a heartfelt note.

“Words fail me! This news came as such a shock that it took sometime to sink in. Such a sweer and charming guy, gone too soon. My heart goes out to his family and Shehnaaz. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Makes one realize how unpredictable life is. Cherish each day,” Shamita wrote.

She also called the late actor a ‘charming guy’ and also prayed for his family and Shehnaaz Gill to endure this devastating pain.

On September 2, the actor’s painful and early demise had sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans and netizens mourning over the devastating loss.

Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut in the Indian TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

Born on December 12, 1980, he was widely known for his role in the long-running television show Balika Vadhu.

Apart from his television appearances, the Bigg Boss 13 winner made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role.

His last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3‘ in which he played the role of Agastya.

The versatile actor is also linked with his Bigg Boss season 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The couple has created many romantic moments together and left their fans to gush over their chemistry.

They both share a great bond and also did a few singles together. They featured together in Neha and Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar’s Bhula Dena and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Note that Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.