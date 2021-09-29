Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to the “Son We Almost Had” in a heartfelt message

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking photo of herself in the hospital on the one-year anniversary of her and John Legend’s baby loss in 2020.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 35-year-old singer, Chrissy Teigen came to Instagram to pay tribute to Jack, one year after she and her husband, John Legend, lost their baby. The one-year anniversary also fell on National Sons Day in 2021.

Chrissy had earlier in the day posted a carousel of photographs as a Sons Day memorial to Miles, 3, and quipped that Miles might one day compare this post to the one she had just done for Luna, 5, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Then, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a photo from one year ago of herself sobbing in her hospital bed as John comforted her. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

“And to the son we almost had,” Chrissy captioned it. “a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

She candidly continued, “they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Among those sharing support in the comments, the section was model Nazanin Mandi, who wrote, “Sending all my love .. always,” along with a heart emoji.

Chrissy also wrote on her Instagram Story the same day, saying she couldn’t sleep the night before because her phone reminded her of a traumatic encounter she experienced a year ago.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night, as john can attest,” she wrote. “I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly 1 year ago, losing our baby. So maybe I’m a little sensitive today but f–k off.” She also added, “Why people follow people they hate [is] beyond me.”