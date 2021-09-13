Dananeer Mobeen looks stunning in latest pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a popular Pakistani model and influencer who became famous when a single video went viral. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai was the line that instantly made her famous.

She usually shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures with her 1.5 million followers to impress them.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Dananeer Mobeen’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.