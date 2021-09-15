G-Eazy gets arrested for alleged assault during a Fashion Week brawl

G-Eazy, an American rapper, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman at a nightclub.

According to Page Six, the No Limit hitmaker’s entourage got into an argument with another group early Friday morning at the Standard hotel, while revellers partied the night away at Fashion Week parties at clubs Le Bain and the Boom Boom Room.

According to Page Six, a member of the rapper’s entourage smacked socialite Daniel Chetrit in the head with a bottle.

G-Eazy was charged with assault after a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old male claimed being struck by the defendant, according to police officials.

It’s unclear whether officers made any further arrests or if the rapper was the one who reportedly assaulted Chetrit.

On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the rapper was arrested and gave a desk appearance ticket. At a later date, the rapper will appear in front of a judge.