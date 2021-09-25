Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated,’ co-parenting their son

LOS ANGELES: After three years together, Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, are “semi-separated,” the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a piece published on Friday.

Musk told the publication that the couple, who started dating in May 2018, are still on good terms and co-parenting their one-year-old son, X A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still adore one other,” Musk stated. “We see each other frequently and are on fantastic terms.”

“It’s basically because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or to go internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles,” he explained.”She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk and Grimes’ spokespeople did not immediately reply to calls for comment.