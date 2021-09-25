Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated,’ co-parenting their son

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 01:44 pm
img

LOS ANGELES: After three years together, Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, are “semi-separated,” the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a piece published on Friday.

Musk told the publication that the couple, who started dating in May 2018, are still on good terms and co-parenting their one-year-old son, X A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still adore one other,” Musk stated. “We see each other frequently and are on fantastic terms.”

“It’s basically because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or to go internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles,” he explained.”She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk and Grimes’ spokespeople did not immediately reply to calls for comment.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

53 mins ago
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell decides to break up as Tom experiences another breakup

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who was rumored to be 'pretty inseparable'...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks extremely handsome as he bids adieu to Leh

Sidharth Malhotra is currently on cloud nine as a result of the...
2 hours ago
Michael K. Williams, star of "The Wire," died of an accidental overdose

New York: Authorities announced on Friday that US actor Michael K. Williams,...
2 hours ago
Watch Netizens criticizes Sonya Hussyn for her bold look and her ‘beqaboo’ ponytail

Netizens are blown away by actress Sonya Hussyn's latest photo session, which...
3 hours ago
Meghan Markle reveals the first amazing news about her daughter Lilibet

During her journey to New York with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan...
3 hours ago
Jana Kramer addresses her heartbreak upon seeing Mike 'flirting with other girls'

Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke up...