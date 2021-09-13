Emma Radacanu praises Queen Elizabeth

After winning the US Open, tennis player Emma Radacanu received a special note from Queen Elizabeth. According to sources, the Queen’s agent in the United States handed the tennis queen the monarch’s message.

Emma lauded the British monarch while speaking to the press.

On Saturday, she completed a Grand Slam fairytale by defeating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in a battle of the teens to win the US Open.

Tennis Queen @EmmaRaducanu on Her Majesty The Queen. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/j0KwzAM6wL — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) September 12, 2021

Along with other members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth rushed to Twitter to express her congratulations.

Kate Middleton congratulated Emma on her fantastic triumph on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.