Emma Radacanu praises Queen Elizabeth

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 11:46 am
Queen Elizabeth II

After winning the US Open, tennis player Emma Radacanu received a special note from Queen Elizabeth. According to sources, the Queen’s agent in the United States handed the tennis queen the monarch’s message.

Emma lauded the British monarch while speaking to the press.

On Saturday, she completed a Grand Slam fairytale by defeating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in a battle of the teens to win the US Open.

Along with other members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth rushed to Twitter to express her congratulations.

Kate Middleton congratulated Emma on her fantastic triumph on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

 

