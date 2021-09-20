Emmy Awards 2021 complete winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards
After being virtual last year, the Emmy Awards 2021 marked a return to in-person award presentations, honoring the best of television. Cedric the Entertainer hosts the show, which takes place at LA Live’s Event Deck.
Due to the epidemic, the ceremony was moved to an indoor-outdoor site this year. Other precautions include requiring all participants to provide proof of immunization.
Here is a list of winners in key categories at the Emmy Awards 2021:
BEST DRAMA SERIES – The Crown
BEST COMEDY SERIES – Ted Lasso
BEST LIMITED SERIES – The Queen’s Gambit
BEST COMEDY ACTOR – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS – Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS – Olivia Colman, The Crown
BEST DRAMA ACTOR – Josh O’Connor, The Crown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA – Gillian Anderson, The Crown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA – Tobias Menzies, The Crown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Ewan McGregor, Halston
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Read More
Kareena Kapoor unveils baby Jeh's 'forever mood' and shares her series of moods
Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacation vibes are on point, and millions of her...
Jacqueline Fernandez composes herself after an awkward situation ‘didn’t get a response’
Jacqueline Fernandez regains her composure following an embarrassing moment in which she...
Hira Mani shares a heartfelt post about her late father
Hira Mani, a well-known actress in the showbiz industry who lost her...
Shah Rukh Khan had kicked me off from 5 films, Aishwarya Rai revealed
An old interview of famous Indian actress Aishwarya Rai is circulating in...
Ayesha Omar adorable video with Azfar Rehman goes viral, watch
Leading Pakistan actor Ayesha Omer has shared a hand-in-hand video with co-star...