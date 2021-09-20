Emmy Awards 2021 complete winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards

Share this post on

After being virtual last year, the Emmy Awards 2021 marked a return to in-person award presentations, honoring the best of television. Cedric the Entertainer hosts the show, which takes place at LA Live’s Event Deck.

Due to the epidemic, the ceremony was moved to an indoor-outdoor site this year. Other precautions include requiring all participants to provide proof of immunization.

Here is a list of winners in key categories at the Emmy Awards 2021:

BEST DRAMA SERIES – The Crown

BEST COMEDY SERIES – Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES – The Queen’s Gambit

BEST COMEDY ACTOR – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS – Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS – Olivia Colman, The Crown

BEST DRAMA ACTOR – Josh O’Connor, The Crown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA – Gillian Anderson, The Crown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA – Tobias Menzies, The Crown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Ewan McGregor, Halston

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown