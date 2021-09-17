Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli takes the internet by storm in her latest dance video

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 11:57 am
Burcu Kiratli

Burcu Kiratli, a Turkish beauty, lit the internet ablaze on Thursday with a stunning-looking short video clip.

The actress, Burcu Kiratli shared the brief video clip on her Instagram account. She can be seen sitting on a terrace railing with a stream behind her in the video. On an Arabic tune, she executes dance moves. Captioned “Last Night” her video went viral on social media as a large number of her fans reposted the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı Akçıl (@burcukiratli23)

The 31-year-old actress rose to prominence after her outstanding performance as Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul’s. Burcu Kratl got popularity in Pakistan after playing the character of Gokce Hatun. She did an amazing job, indeed.

In contrast to her on-screen image, the 31-year-old is a freak with the latest fashion in real life, with a sassy and chic style statement.

