Ertugrul fame Engin Altan Duzyatan son has become a formula one rider
Engin Altan Duzyatan, best known for his role in the Turkish series Ertugrul, has expressed his delight as his five-year-old son Emir Aras Düzyatan drives the Formula racing car wonderfully.
Engin posted a video and a snapshot of Emir riding in the automobile on Instagram, apparently in a racing event
The Turkish actor, who plays Ertugrul in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, posted the video on Instagram with the caption “Ride hard like Emir” followed by a shining star emoticon.
Engin had previously uploaded a video of himself and his five-year-old son Emir playing chess.
With the caption “With Emir,” Engin aka Ertugrul uploads a video clip of the chessboard.
Meanwhile, Engin is currently seen in another drama serial Barbaroslar, which premiered on September 16, 2021.
Engin’s wife, Neslisah Alkoclar, took to Facebook and shared a still from the drama.
She captioned the picture of the actor with “love.”
Read More
Adnan Siddiqui expresses grief over the death of actor Talat Iqbal
Pakistani actor Adana Siddiqui has expressed his deep grief over the death...
Faysal Qureshi talks about his 'magical' experience in shooting ‘Fitoor’ drama
Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi lavished praise on his latest project after he...
Sonnalli seygall’s new bold Photo sets internet on fire
Sonnalli Segall is an Indian actress and media personality. She is...
Jannat Mirza’s new video goes popular
Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
Hajra Yamin looks stunning in bridal festive attire, see photos
Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 6th April...