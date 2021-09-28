Esra Bilgiç’s latest picture goes viral on social media

Esra Bilgiç’s latest picture goes viral on social media
Esra Bilgiç is a Turkish actress. She was most known for playing Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical adventure television series Diriliş: Erturul.
She has 2 million followers on her Instagram and often posts pictures to keep her fans updated about her life. The actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
The pictures have garnered a lot of praise and likes from netizens. Esra Bilgiç hit the new milestone on Instagram as she crossed the 6 million mark on Instagram.
Read More
Sana Fakhar looks alluring in a brown saree, see photos
Sana Fakhar is one of the most experienced artists in the Pakistan...
Photos: Fatima Effendi looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Fatima Effendi, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with...
Zareen Khan’s latest bold Photo sets the internet on fire
Indian model and actress, Zarine Khan known for her roles in Bollywood...
Kylie Jenner advises soon-to-be moms, ‘Be gentle with yourself’
The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner gave some major advice to...
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to shoot for a new song 'Pathan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Mallorca for a...