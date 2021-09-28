Esra Bilgiç’s latest picture goes viral on social media

Tahir Yameen

28th Sep, 2021. 10:46 pm
Esra

Esra Bilgiç is a Turkish actress. She was most known for playing Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical adventure television series Diriliş: Erturul.

She has 2 million followers on her Instagram and often posts pictures to keep her fans updated about her life. The actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

The pictures have garnered a lot of praise and likes from netizens. Esra Bilgiç hit the new milestone on Instagram as she crossed the 6 million mark on Instagram.

