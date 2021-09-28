Esra Bilgic desperately waiting for the release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Share this post on

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Helime Sultan is desperately waiting for the release of her upcoming drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also starring Uğur Güneş.

Esra took to her Instagram, shared adorable pictures with the cast of Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Sharing the pictures Esra wrote, “What the last two days? We are so excited” followed by heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Kanunsuz Topraklar is the most awaited drama serial which will be released tomorrow Wednesday, September 29.

Earlier Esra also shared her picture from the set of Kanunsuz Topraklar while announcing the release date.

“Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.” she wrote in the caption.