Esra Bilgic flaunts natural beauty in BTS clicks from Kanunsuz Topraklar

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan gives radiant beauty vibes in her recent clicks from the BTS of Kanunsuz Topraklar.

She rose to immense fame worldwide due to her outclass acting in leading Turkish drama, Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Recently, the diva has shared her beautiful clicks on her Instgaram from the set of her upcoming drama, Kanunsuz Topraklar.

In the pictures, Esra can be seen donning an outfit reminiscent of the early 1940s. She once again steals everyone’s heart with her natural beauty and radiant glowing skin.

Sharing stunning pictures from the set, the diva wrote that the show will premiere on Wednesday 29 September.