Experts claim William and Kate are stronger as a result of their feud with Harry

Following the former’s conflict with brother Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton have become closer.

The contrasts between the two siblings, according to PEOPLE Royals, have “strengthened” William’s bond with his 10-year-old wife, Kate.

“In the last 18 months, he [William] hasn’t had Harry as his rock,” an insider told the publication. “The dissolution of that relationship has really drawn him and Kate even closer together. She really is his rock.”

A senior family member stepped in to assist William and Harry reunite, according to Sussex biographer Omid Scobie.

He said that “family fractures” were far from healed, but that the brothers had little opportunity to meet together due to travel constraints.