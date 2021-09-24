Faysal Qureshi talks about his ‘magical’ experience in shooting ‘Fitoor’ drama

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 09:18 pm
Faysal Qureshi

Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi lavished praise on his latest project after he wrapped up shooting.

The actor revealed on his Instagram story that it was while filming the thriller drama Fitoor when he experienced the undeniable chemistry with the cast and those that worked on the project.

“As a performer, every project and character is special, but then sometimes magic happens! It’s true! Fitoor was magical especially because of the chemistry between the whole cast, the director and everyone who worked in the show”!

“The script and production value just added to the fun of being on set. Today is the last episode, but I can safely say bonds created through this will last forever. I would like to take this time to thank audiences for supporting and enjoying this experience as much as we did,” he wrote.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

16 mins ago
Sonnalli seygall’s new bold Photo sets internet on fire

  Sonnalli Segall is an Indian actress and media personality. She is...
17 mins ago
Jannat Mirza’s new video goes popular

Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
40 mins ago
Hajra Yamin looks stunning in bridal festive attire, see photos

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 6th April...
40 mins ago
Atif Aslam joins TikTok for his upcoming song ‘Ajnabi’

Pakistani renowned singer Atif Aslam also stepped into the world of TikTok...
56 mins ago
Twitteratis hilariously react to Umar Akmal's TikTok video

Umar Akmal is a former Pakistani cricketer who represented the country between...
1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares her natural glowing selfie

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March...