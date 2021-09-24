Faysal Qureshi talks about his ‘magical’ experience in shooting ‘Fitoor’ drama
Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi lavished praise on his latest project after he wrapped up shooting.
The actor revealed on his Instagram story that it was while filming the thriller drama Fitoor when he experienced the undeniable chemistry with the cast and those that worked on the project.
“As a performer, every project and character is special, but then sometimes magic happens! It’s true! Fitoor was magical especially because of the chemistry between the whole cast, the director and everyone who worked in the show”!
“The script and production value just added to the fun of being on set. Today is the last episode, but I can safely say bonds created through this will last forever. I would like to take this time to thank audiences for supporting and enjoying this experience as much as we did,” he wrote.
