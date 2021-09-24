FIR filed against ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show for showing actors drinking scene

According to advocate Suresh Dhakad, a case has been filed against The Kapil Sharma show and channel director MP Singh under the IT Act and the Excise Act.

An FIR was filed against the show’s creators in a Madhya Pradesh district court over an episode in which the show’s cast was allegedly seen drinking alcohol while playing a courtroom scene. The complainant has accused the comedy show’s producers of disrespecting the court. The matter is set to be heard on October

According to reports, the lawyers told that in the courtroom scene, the co-star comes onstage with a bottle of liquor and urges other people to taste it and the scene outrages the dignity of the court.

According to the lawyer, the scenario should have included a statutory warning, which it did not. The episode’s said scene first aired on January 19, 2020, and then again on April 24, 2021.

The show returned to TV screens in August this year after a seven-month break, with a live audience in attendance and following Covid-19 guidelines. Along with Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, and Archana Puran Singh returned.