Firm feeling ‘anxious’ over ‘uncontrollable’ actions of Sussex royal

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 02:22 pm
The Royals

The Firm is apparently becoming concerned about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s outlandish behavior.

Dr. Edward Owens, a royal historian, and the author have brought this assertion to light.

“Already there will be some concern at court… of course they are going to be worried,” he said in an interview.

This is another issue they have no control over; the Royal Family is concerned with control, and when they don’t have control over events, they become uncomfortable and even terrified.

In direct contradiction to Harry’s storyline, they’ll be honoring Prince William, Catherine (the Duchess of Cambridge), and their young family.

The Cambridges will receive a lot of favorable attention, and they will be prepared with their statements.

 

