Ghana Ali looks gorgeous in a white dress, see photos

Ghana Ali is a well-known name in the drama industry, having entered the industry in 2015. She was born on 24th January 1994 in Lahore.

She took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures with her 872K followers. She posted the caption “Nothing better than a white dress on a hot summer day”

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI RAZA👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

Ghana exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The beautiful actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Kyunke Ishq Baraye Farokht Nahi, Ustani Jee, Bedardi Saiyyan, Sawera, and many more.