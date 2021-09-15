Gigi Hadid avoids a major accident at the Met Gala: Watch
After a minor blunder, fashionista Gigi Hadid saved herself from a major embarrassment at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night.
The 26-year-old supermodel nearly tripped and fell while walking the red carpet on Monday, but she recovered flawlessly.
Hadid’s video of herself gracefully recovering from a minor hiccup has gone viral.
A reporter nearby tells her, after seeing the model trip, “It’s not the Met without a little trip.”
“It’s better that it happened quickly and that we’re done with it,” Hadid responded.
Even when @GiGiHadid trips, she does it flawlessly. 👏 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lbi2pWVt5b
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 14, 2021
The fashion icon turned heads in a stunning strapless ivory gown with fiery red hair, and she took a break from her casual mom attire to teach her daughter an important lesson.
During a chat with Keke Palmer during the Vogue livestream at fashion’s biggest night, Hadid revealed that she is taking a break from parenting her daughter Khai, whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik.
“She’ll be one in a week, and I’ve felt like I’ve been on mama duty, spending every day at the farm with her in my sweatpants and matching messy buns. Tonight, I feel like I’m showing her what it’s like to dress up, own it, and maintain a sense of balance “stated the model.
“I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you’ve stepped into womanhood,” she added.
