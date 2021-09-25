Gohar Rasheed praises co-star Sarah Khan “I truly respect Sarah Khan a lot”

Gohar Rasheed is a Pakistani actor. He is best known for his work in the internationally acclaimed movie Seedlings, for which he was nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the 2012 New York Film Festival.

Gohar Rasheed, the multitalented and versatile actor, was recently featured in an interview with “Fuchsia Magazine.”

Gohar Rasheed while praising fellow actress Sarah Khan, mentioned that “It was an amazing experience working with Sarah Khan. She is a brilliant and versatile actress. I truly respect Sarah Khan a lot.”

“When we were shooting for Laapata, Sarah was expecting at that time. There were many intense scenes to shoot that the entire team was very careful about it but hats of to Sarah who gave her best performance, being responsible at the same time”, added Gohar Rasheed.

Gohar further mentioned that “Being a performer, I never felt that Sarah has compromised on her work due to her pregnancy. In this industry I have hardly came across anybody that honest, that true and that genuine like Sarah. Falak is lucky enough to have a life partner like Sarah.”