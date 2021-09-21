Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun shares jaw-dropping snap in a swimsuit

Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun shares jaw-dropping snap in a swimsuit
Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun, a very popular character from the drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul, mesmerized fans with a new bold photo wearing a swimsuit.
Taking to Instagram, the Turkish actress stunned fans with her new picture and left them gushing over her timeless beauty.
Earlier, she had received intense flak from Muslim fans for exposing her body after she had uploaded a bold snap on Instagram.
People called her shameless and advised her to change her religion as they found her disrespecting Islamic values.
“Fear of God, we Indian and Pakistanis only following because of Ertugrul series not to see your weird lifestyle unfollowing,” a user commented.
“Change your religion do whatever then shame on u Handi you were my inspiration but now I hate you,” another hater wrote.
Hande Subaşı, 36, was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016.
Moreover, she is a beauty pageant titleholder of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition. Since then she has appeared in over nine films and various dramas including globally hit historic drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
