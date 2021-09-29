Hania Aamir’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire

Tahir Yameen

29th Sep, 2021. 06:05 pm
Hania

Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She was born on 12th Feb 1997 in Rawalpindi. She is one of the actresses who began her career in the film industry.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials.

Took to Instagram, the actress shared her latest gorgeous photo.

Have a look!

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Titli, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, and many more.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
7 mins ago
Girl on fire: trending pics from Avneet Kaur’s new photoshoot

Indian actress, model, and dancer, Avneet Kaur never fails to amaze her...
34 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part...
1 hour ago
Sajal Aly wishes birthday to her husband Ahad with a sweet note

Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress...
2 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian talks about her experience at Covid-19: ‘I had a lot of hair fall out'

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her dissatisfaction with...
3 hours ago
Meghan Markle permanently closed the door on UK, says expert

According to royal analyst Robert Jobson, Meghan Markle may never return to...