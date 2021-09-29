Hania Aamir’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire

Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She was born on 12th Feb 1997 in Rawalpindi. She is one of the actresses who began her career in the film industry.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials.

Took to Instagram, the actress shared her latest gorgeous photo.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Titli, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, and many more.