Hania Aamir’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire
Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She was born on 12th Feb 1997 in Rawalpindi. She is one of the actresses who began her career in the film industry.
She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials.
Took to Instagram, the actress shared her latest gorgeous photo.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Titli, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, and many more.
Read More
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
Girl on fire: trending pics from Avneet Kaur’s new photoshoot
Indian actress, model, and dancer, Avneet Kaur never fails to amaze her...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part...
Sajal Aly wishes birthday to her husband Ahad with a sweet note
Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress...
Khloe Kardashian talks about her experience at Covid-19: ‘I had a lot of hair fall out'
Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her dissatisfaction with...