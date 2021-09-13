Here’s the first look of Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan from ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

The upcoming drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Ahan’ is already making a mark on social media. The drama featuring talented and stunning actors of the Pakistan showbiz industry including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan.

The first look of Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan from the upcoming drama serial is unveiled.

Have a look:

This drama serial has been created in collaboration with the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department and Six Sigma Plus on the topic of women’s rights.

The story of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ is written by playwright and novelist Umera Ahmad and the play is directed by Nadeem Baig.